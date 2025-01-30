Shelling of Donetsk region on January 30 - what is known about casualties and destruction

Damaged home in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: Telegram/Vadim Filashkin

Russians continue to massively shell Donetsk region. Kramatorsk, Konstiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Komar and other localities came under attack. There are wounded and dead as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Military District Administration, via Telegram on Thursday, January 30.

Consequences of the shelling of Kramatorsk

According to Filashkin, Russians shelled Kramatorsk. It is known about 13 wounded, including two children: an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

"We are in the process of determining the extent of the damage," said the head of the military administration.

In addition, three private homes were damaged in Kostiantynivka. In Ivanopillia, one person was killed and seven houses were damaged by shelling. In Bilokuzmynivka, six households were damaged.

Destroyed buildings in Donetsk region. Photo: Telegram/Vadym Filashkin

Komar village also came under attack — 25 houses were damaged, seven were completely destroyed.One person was wounded in Chasovyi Yar.

"Everyone who still stays in the Donetsk region is exposing themselves to mortal danger. Take care of yourselves! Evacuate," emphasized Filashkin.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region. Photo: Telegram/Vadym Filashkin

Today, on January 30, Russians attacked Kharkiv with a Molniya drone. The shelling caused destruction in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city.

On the night of January 30, the Russian army also attacked Sumy. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building, causing injuries.