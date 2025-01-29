Drones hit oil pumping station and missile arsenal in Russia

Fire at the attack site. Photo: screenshot from the video

On the night of Wednesday, January 29, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces hit enemy targets. We are talking about the Andreapol oil pumping station and the missile arsenal of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Tver region.

It was reported by the sources of Novyny.LIVE in the SSU.

Drone attack on Russia on January 29

Last night, the SSU and the SSO conducted a joint attack on the Andreapol oil pumping station, which is an important part of the Baltic Pipeline System 2. As a result of the drone attack

the filtration pumping area was damaged;

additive tanks were damaged;

oil products were spilled and a fire broke out.

The SSU noted that the Russians even had to shut down the main pipeline supplying oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in Leningrad region.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders attacked the 23rd missile arsenal of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Tver region: a warehouse and three buildings of the military unit were damaged. Local residents reported more than 20 explosions, and evacuations were carried out.

"The SSU, together with the Defence Forces, continues to work on military and logistics facilities in the enemy's territory, reducing its ability to wage war against Ukraine," the SSU emphasized.

Earlier it became known that the attacked Lukoil oil refinery was the fourth most powerful in Russia.

On January 26, the Defence Forces attacked the Ryazan oil refinery for the second time.