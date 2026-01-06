Israel strengthens air defense with laser Iron Beam deployment

The Iron Beam laser air defense system. Collage by Novyny.LIVE

Israel has officially begun deploying the Iron Beam laser air defense system, which could transform the way mass drone and missile attacks are combated. By the end of 2025, the system will be fully integrated into the country's multi-layered air defense system and will be on combat alert alongside existing missile defense systems.

This information comes from an authoritative column by Aviv Bar Zohar, a colonel in the Israeli Air Force (Reserve) and an expert in countering drones and defending airspace.

Why is laser technology for air defense systems such a significant breakthrough?

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has confirmed the completion of a high-powered version of Iron Beam, which is now ready for operational use.

The first combat complex has been delivered to the military and integrated into the air defense system. This new system is designed to destroy drones, short-range missiles, and artillery and mortar shells within a 10-kilometer radius.

The development of laser air defense systems is a response to evolving threats. The widespread use of inexpensive drones and missiles has prompted a reevaluation of the economics of interception because using expensive missile interceptors in such circumstances significantly strains defense budgets.

"For instance, the Tamir interceptor for the Iron Dome system costs tens of thousands of dollars per unit, with some estimates putting the price at nearly one hundred thousand dollars. The cost of modern interceptors for Patriot-class systems is in the millions of dollars per rocket. This makes them ineffective against a limited number of high-value targets. However, the expert reported that they become ineffective against hundreds of cheap drones and cruise missiles daily," the expert noted.

In Israel, officials acknowledge that the Iron Beam system does not fully replace rocket systems. Rather, it complements them. Rocket systems remain essential for intercepting fast, long-range targets, while the laser component handles a significant portion of mass attacks from inexpensive platforms. This approach reduces costs and increases defense resilience in the event of an extended conflict.

However, laser systems have limitations. Their effectiveness depends on weather and atmospheric conditions, as well as the stability of the energy infrastructure. Additionally, precise target engagement requires a dense network of sensors and a high level of system integration. For these reasons, laser air defense is considered part of a complex architecture rather than a universal solution.

Against the backdrop of the Iron Beam launch, the global energy defense race intensifies. Similar developments are underway in the U.S. and Europe, but Israel is the first to have deployed a high-energy laser system in combat.

Why is the launch of laser weapons in Israel significant for Ukraine?

This experience is particularly significant for Ukraine. The country faces daily attacks involving drones and missiles that target its energy and civilian infrastructure. Using expensive interceptors against cheap targets has become part of a war of attrition.

According to the expert, the Israeli model shows a potential approach to developing air defense systems in the event of a prolonged conflict. This model emphasizes technical effectiveness and economic sustainability.

