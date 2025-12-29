War robotics: Is Ukraine ready for the era of drones and robots?

A soldier launches a drone. Illustrative photo: Focus

Robotics is becoming increasingly integrated into the daily operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the defense industry. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground robotic systems, and automated production systems are operating frequently alongside humans and armored vehicles on the battlefield. This suggests that the war is entering a new technological phase.

Viktor Yehorov, PhD, Deputy Director for Research at the Institute of Applied Control Systems of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MATAS Robotics, said in a column for Novyny.LIVE.

War as a catalyst for robotics development

According to various studies, the global market for military robots is estimated to be worth between $19 and $30 billion by 2025. This figure could grow to $40-$50 billion by 2033-2034. Unmanned aerial vehicles, ground robotic systems, and specialized autonomous systems are likely to form the main market segments.

Meanwhile, the number of drones is growing rapidly; there are already tens of millions of them, some of which are used for security and defense. The war in Ukraine has introduced a new factor to the market: mass production combined with the rapid loss of equipment and constant enemy attempts to block airspace with electronic warfare.

UAVs as a basic platform of modern warfare

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now an essential part of the modern battlefield. Key trends in their development include increased autonomy, range, resistance to electronic jamming, and reduced cost. Having a massive, constantly updated fleet of available platforms is more important than having an expensive "artificial" vehicle.

Ukraine is actively using first-person view (FPV) drones and other types of UAVs for reconnaissance, fire adjustment, target engagement, and tactical logistics. According to official estimates, unmanned systems carry out approximately 60 percent of all strike missions against targets in the combat zone. In November 2025 alone, Ukrainian drones flew over 304,000 missions, demonstrating the deep integration of unmanned systems into the Defense Forces' daily operations.

Ground robotic systems and new risk management

Although ground-based robotic systems are still far inferior to drones in terms of application scale, they are becoming increasingly important. These platforms are used for casualty evacuation, delivering ammunition, engineering tasks, demining, and providing fire support. They are no longer just "armed carts"; rather, they are modular systems that can be quickly repurposed for specific missions.



Notable examples include four-wheeled, remotely controlled combat platforms such as the Lyut machine gun module, as well as specialized vehicles for sappers and logistics personnel. According to official statistics, nearly 2,000 missions were completed by ground-based robotic systems in November 2025, accounting for less than one percent of the total number of unmanned missions. Although they have a modest share, these systems are invaluable in high-risk areas, where each step taken by an infantryman can cost lives.

The invisible repair front and the role of robotic welding

Another application of robotic systems that remains out of the public eye is the repair and restoration of heavy military equipment. Armored vehicles, artillery systems, and engineering complexes often malfunction during intense combat, resulting in significant restoration work. Additionally, Ukraine is using industrial robotics to produce unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their components, as well as for assembly and calibration.



Ukrainian context and strategic perspective

For Ukraine, developing mobile and industrial robotics during wartime is not a whim, but rather a strategic necessity. Combining the combat use of unmanned systems with automated repair processes will modernize the defense industry, making it more competitive after the war.

For this potential to be realized, coordinated actions by the state, the army, and business are needed:

Create targeted programs to support UAV and UGV developers and integrators, as well as manufacturers of robotic welding lines for defense repair bases.

Scale up combat experience into standardized solutions that can be quickly replicated in the Armed Forces and offered to partners as off-the-shelf products.

Integrate robotic systems into the military-industrial logistics system - from frontline repair teams to the base plant.

Create an export dimension: companies and startups working with unmanned systems and industrial robots should have access to tools to support their entry into foreign markets.

Ukraine is already among the countries leading the way in the use of unmanned systems on the battlefield. In parallel, building a systematic robotic circuit for the repair and restoration of armored vehicles will give us an advantage in the war and a chance to take a prominent place in the global market for military and industrial robotics after victory.

