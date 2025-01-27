General Ben Hodges, former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe. Photo: screenshot

Many Western politicians and experts have suggested that Ukraine should lower the mobilization age to 18 years old, including Joe Biden and Donald Trump's national security advisors Jake Sullivan and Mike Waltz. However, according to General Hodges, this will not solve the problem of mobilization in Ukraine.

The former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe told about this in an interview with Novyny.LIVE.

Mobilization in Ukraine

"I didn’t like it when I heard Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Waltz, Mr. Trump’s National Security Advisor, use this almost as an excuse for why Ukraine isn’t achieving better results. In reality, it’s just an excuse on Sullivan’s part to cover up their own failures," stated Ben Hodges.

According to the general, the main issue is that the government hasn’t fully earned the trust of Ukrainians. People joining the army must feel confident that the state will train them, equip them, and support their families in the event of their death or injury.

"Some families may still remember the Soviet era and see the army as a place where young lives are simply wasted. The government’s task is to reassure citizens that their children will be properly trained, equipped, and led into battle," added the former commander.

The general is convinced that Ukraine has enough people over the age of 26 who are capable of fighting. The state should focus on engaging them by providing solid guarantees.

