A serviceman of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade repairs a drone. Photo: The Third Separate Assault Brigade

The drones of the Third Assault Brigade struck again at Russian positions. They successfully destroyed enemy equipment and personnel.

The video was posted by the Third Separate Assault Brigade's Telegram channel.

Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade effectively attacked the occupiers

Drone approach to an enemy truck with infantry. Photo: screenshot

FPV drones of the 2nd mechanized battalion of the PNK Group attacked several targets. They destroyed a tank, BMP-2, KamAZ and Ural trucks together with infantry. The Russian invaders had no chance to survive — all the equipment burned down together with the crew.

Drone approaching infantry. Photo: screenshot

Drone approaching to the Russia's Urals with infantry. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, we reported that according to the Spokesman of Ukrainian Volunteer Army, the Russians don't have the resources to form strike groups for a large-scale offensive in southern Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces launched a series of mechanized attacks in the Kursk region. The fighters were able to advance up to five kilometers behind Russian lines southeast of Sudzha.