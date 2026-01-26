$10K Ukrainian combat robots outperform $400K Western systems

Ground robotic system on the battlefield. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian ground robotic systems, costing $10,000 outperform Western ones that cost $400,000. Ukrainian designs are adapted to real battlefield conditions.

This was stated by "Makar," commander of a company of strike ground robotic systems in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, during the Ranok.LIVE broadcast on January 26.

What sets Ukrainian ground robotic systems apart from Western ones

The serviceman noted that Ukrainian ground robotic systems are tailored to real frontline conditions, which is why they demonstrate significantly higher effectiveness. According to him, in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, these systems have already become a core tool for logistics, evacuation, and strike missions. Since the beginning of the year, brigade units have struck more than 50 enemy targets using strike ground robotic systems.

"2025 was the year of developing logistics and evacuation ground robotic systems, and 2026 should become the stage for developing the strike component of ground robotic systems," Makar said.

He added that large-scale robotization of units is underway within the 3rd Army Corps, and the military views ground robotic systems as a key element of future warfare.

"We believe robots are what can replace soldiers on the battlefield. We will never replace them completely, but we believe we can remove up to 80% of processes from soldiers," the statement said.

