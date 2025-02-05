ZEUS and HADES drones to be used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine — details

Ukrainian soldier launches a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence has authorized the use of ZEUS and HADES unmanned aerial systems in the Army. The new drones were developed in Ukraine.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, February 5.

New ZEUS and HADES drones

The manoeuvrable FPV drones of these systems are equipped with frames of different sizes. Thanks to tuned engines and an advanced control system, they are able to pursue and engage high-speed enemy vehicles.

ZEUS and HADES drones. Photo: Ministry of Defence

"They can hit enemy field fortifications, armored vehicles, and manpower. The aircraft are not vulnerable to enemy electronic warfare," it was added in the Ministry.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Defence is launching the project to expand the use of unmanned ground systems in the brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers have also started using the Gimli ground robotic system, which delivers ammunition and evacuates.