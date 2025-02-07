Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of UAVs in war — address

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, February 7. He met with the commanders of UAV units.

Zelenskyy reported in his evening video address.

Drone production in Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, it is important that the military and the Ministry of Defence increase the number of signed contracts for the supply of arms, as well as those that are being implemented. Today, he heard reports on specific types of arms and equipment and emphasised that the supply of the army should be stable, and the share of domestic production should be constantly increasing.

The President was also briefed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the situation in Donetsk and Kursk regions. There have been new assaults in the Kursk operation area: the Russian army has brought in North Korean soldiers again. A significant number of invaders were killed there — we are talking about hundreds of Russian and DPRK soldiers.

In addition, Zelenskyy met with commanders of UAV units and noted that drones are the technological backbone of modern warfare.

"They are among our finest, and the expertise of all our finest will be scaled up. These are the people shaping Ukraine’s new technological defense doctrine," he noted.

The President said that decisions on drones have been made, drones are being manufactured and supplied, and the importance of drones should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible.

