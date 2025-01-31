Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian defenders — photos

Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives the award. Photo: Office of the President

On Friday, January 31, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the Ukrainian defenders state awards, the Crosses of Military Merit, and the Orders of the Golden Star. The President gave them to the soldiers and the families of the fallen soldiers.

Zelenskyy reported it on Telegram.

Awards for the soldiers

"Today, I awarded state honors – the Crosses of Military Merit and the Orders of the Golden Star – to our warriors and presented the orders to the families of those who received this title posthumously," it was said in the statement.

Zelenskyy gave the award to the soldier. Photo: Office of the President

The Ukrainian leader thanked everyone who fights for our nation, raises such sons and daughters, teaches, and passes on their experience to the soldiers.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to all those who are waiting for Ukrainian heroes at home and to those who remember and commemorate the fallen defenders. In his opinion, this is what characterizes the great Ukrainian people.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy gave state awards to the military on the Day of Foreign Intelligence.

The President also awarded the mother of the soldier who died in hand-to-hand fight with the invader in Donetsk region.