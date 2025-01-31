Ми в соцмережах:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Army arrow Zelenskyy gives state awards to soldiers and their families arrow

Zelenskyy gives state awards to soldiers and their families

31 January 2025 17:24
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Zelenskyy awarded Ukrainian defenders — photos
Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives the award. Photo: Office of the President
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor

On Friday, January 31, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the Ukrainian defenders state awards, the Crosses of Military Merit, and the Orders of the Golden Star. The President gave them to the soldiers and the families of the fallen soldiers. 

Zelenskyy reported it on Telegram.

Awards for the soldiers

"Today, I awarded state honors – the Crosses of Military Merit and the Orders of the Golden Star – to our warriors and presented the orders to the families of those who received this title posthumously," it was said in the statement.

Володимир Зеленський вручає нагороди українським воїнам
Zelenskyy gave the award to the soldier. Photo: Office of the President
Президент України відзначає захисників орденами "Золота Зірка"
Zelenskyy and the soldier during the award ceremony. Photo: Office of the President
Нагородження військових "Хрестом бойових заслуг" у Києві
Zelenskyy gave the award to the family of the fallen soldier. Photo: Office of the President
Зеленський вшановує загиблих героїв України та вручає нагороди рідним
Zelenskyy gave the award to the family of the fallen soldier. Photo: Office of the President
Президент нагороджує родичів загиблих військових у залі урочистостей
Zelenskyy gives the award. Photo: Office of the President

The Ukrainian leader thanked everyone who fights for our nation, raises such sons and daughters, teaches, and passes on their experience to the soldiers.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to all those who are waiting for Ukrainian heroes at home and to those who remember and commemorate the fallen defenders. In his opinion, this is what characterizes the great Ukrainian people.

Церемонія нагородження захисників України Зеленським
Zelenskyy gave the award to the family of the fallen soldier. Photo: Office of the President
Державні нагороди для українських військових: вручення Президентом
The awarding of the warrior. Photo: Office of the President
Нагородження героїв України на офіційній церемонії
Zelenskyy and the soldier during the award ceremony. Photo: Office of the President

As a reminder, Zelenskyy gave state awards to the military on the Day of Foreign Intelligence.

The President also awarded the mother of the soldier who died in hand-to-hand fight with the invader in Donetsk region.

Volodymyr Zelensky AFU military war in Ukraine government award
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement