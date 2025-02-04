Izium shelling on February 4 — Zelenskyy calls for pressure on Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The brutal Russian shelling cannot be tolerated. We need to put pressure on the Kremlin by all means possible.

It was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook on Tuesday, February 4.

Strike on Izium

According to Zelenskyy, the rescue operation is underway after the Russian missile strike on the town of Izium in the Kharkiv region.

"This attack destroyed part of the city council building. As of now, we know there are casualties – twenty people have been injured. Tragically, five people have died. My condolences to the families and loved ones," it is said in the statement.

The Head of State added that Russia should be pressured by all means possible to stop the terror.

"This brutality cannot be tolerated. Maximum pressure must be applied to Russia – through military force, sanctions, and diplomacy – to stop the terror and protect lives," Zelenskyy concluded.

