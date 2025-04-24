Zelensky cancels his visit to South Africa due to Russia's massive attack on April 24

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded to the massive missile attack by Russia on the night of April 24. He addressed partners and announced the cancellation of his planned visit to RSA.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky cancels his visit to the RSA and addresses partners

Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Ukraine has been complying with the full ceasefire proposed by the United States for 44 days, while Russia continues to carry out attacks and avoid responsibility.

"It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening. Nearly 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. And about 150 attack drones. Unfortunately, there is significant destruction. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the rubble of residential buildings is being cleared. As of this moment, over 80 people have been injured across Ukraine. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. Regrettably, 9 people have been killed in Kyiv. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The President said that he had received the report from the military command. The Minister of Defence was instructed to immediately contact international partners to strengthen the Air Defense System.

The Head of State also said that he planned to inform the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently chairing the G20, about the situation in Ukraine.

"Today, I will brief President Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently holds the G20 Presidency, on the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The strikes must be stopped immediately and unconditionally. We also count on support in humanitarian matters — in the return of our prisoners and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. I am canceling part of the program for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa," Zelensky explained.

As a reminder, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, also responded to the Russian massive attack.

Russia also attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure. As a result of the attack, two employees of Ukrzaliznytsia were injured and the infrastructure was damaged.

Also, as a result of the Russian attack on the bus in the city of Marhanets, 43 people were injured and 9 were killed.

Earlier, it became known that as a result of the attack on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 22 were injured, including 4 children.