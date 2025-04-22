Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia on April 22 — Four children were injured

Rescuers work at the site of the shelling. Photo: State Emergency Service

In Zaporizhzhia in the south of Ukraine, a Russian strike on a high-rise building killed one person on April 22. Children were among the casualties.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

The number of victims has increased

According to Fedorov, the number of wounded has risen to 22 people as a result of the attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"Four children were wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The boys, aged 16, 14, 4 and 3, are now in hospital. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate," the statement reads.

The head of the Administration stressed that the children are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Residents of a destroyed house. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

A car burned down due to shelling. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Doctors are helping the victim. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that work is underway in Kharkiv after Russian missile attacks in the morning of April 18. The Russian army wounded more than a hundred people.

As a reminder, Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha had the conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot to coordinate positions on the eve of a series of key international meetings dedicated to the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.