Zelenskyy explains why Putin is afraid of Trump’s rhetoric regarding Ukraine

Zelenskyy answers on the territory Ukraine’s already de-occupied

29 January 2025 14:15
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the rhetoric of the new President of the United States, Donald Trump, regarding the Kremlin’s leader, Vladimir Putin, is fair and honest. In his opinion, this is "exactly what Putin is afraid of".

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News.

Trump’s rhetoric towards Putin

"President Trump’s rhetoric was not just harsh, it was fair and honest. And this is exactly what Putin is afraid of," Zelenskyy said.

He believes that Putin does not want Trump to support Ukraine because it would make our country strong. At the same time, the President of Russia does not want to end the war.

According to the Ukrainian leader, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has de-occupied 50% of the occupied territories. At the same time, we do not recognize the temporarily occupied Ukrainian settlements as part of Russia.

"We would like to achieve a fair end to this war. We are not afraid. Russia is not so strong, but we do not want to lose the lives of our people anymore," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine stated that Putin is afraid of negotiations with Ukraine. Therefore, every step Russia takes is aimed at prolonging the war.

Zelenskyy also called security guarantees from partners like Israel "good proposals on the way to NATO".

