Zelensky criticizes Obama's reaction to the occupation of Ukraine

27 January 2025 20:38
Olha Antonovska - editor
How the United States reacted to the occupation of Ukraine - Zelensky revealed the details
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot
Olha Antonovska - editor

The war in Ukraine is a puzzle that Donald Trump will need to solve to end the conflict. This will not be easy, as the occupation of Ukraine's territories began not with military action, but with the silence of Ukraine, the United States, and other countries.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sala on Monday, January 27.

Reaction to Ukraine’s Occupation

As the head of state noted, Ukraine currently seeks a just peace and the assurance that Putin will not return to occupation again. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the new U.S. President, Donald Trump, can make this happen. He added that Trump has the "power of the world" and the ability to dominate.  

"Our war is like a puzzle that Trump will have to solve. If he can do it, he’s a winner. It won’t be easy, but I would really like him to succeed, of course, together with us," said the President.  

Zelensky explained that ending the war will be challenging because the occupation began back in 2014. He described it as "slow and quiet."  

"When they occupied Crimea, for example, we didn’t fight them. No orders were given. There were a few of our brave soldiers who stood their ground without any orders and met the enemy as they should have been met," said the President.  

He added that when "little green men" appeared on Ukrainian territory, there was no reaction from anyone, not even from Ukraine itself.  

"Only journalists were talking about it. There was no government. There was no army. There was nothing. Europe also just watched what was happening. Some quiet voices spoke up. And what was the reaction from the U.S. administration? Zero," Zelensky stated.  

He noted that the U.S. response under President Obama came later but was "quiet." According to Zelensky, they communicated with Ukrainian authorities and other world leaders but advised against taking any action.  

"Not to start what? We were being occupied. Everything was done so quietly. That’s how Crimea and part of Donbas were occupied. Then there were battles, but no reaction. And all of this led to a completely treacherous situation because you’re stuck ‘doing the splits,’" said Zelensky.  

Because of this, Zelensky believes that Russia was given the opportunity to occupy Ukrainian lands without war. He also mentioned meeting Trump at the end of his first term. However, according to Ukraine’s President, Trump now has the chance to influence the situation—by strengthening sanctions and increasing aid to Ukraine.  

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Poland today, January 27. He is participating in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz prisoners.  

During the ceremony, when the President of Ukraine paid tribute to Holocaust victims by lighting a candle, the hall erupted in applause. This moment became symbolic in connection with the war in Ukraine.

