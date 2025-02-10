Zelenskyy showed how children study at schools in shelters

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

More and more schools are being set up in shelters in the frontline regions of Ukraine. Thanks to it, thousands of children can continue their education.

The relevant footage was posted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram on Monday, February 10.

Schools in the frontline regions

"Protecting our children from Russian missiles and providing them with the opportunity to receive a proper education is extremely important. That’s why more and more schools in shelters are being established in frontline regions," the President noted.

According to him, it allows thousands of children to study offline, see their classmates, and keep in touch with each other.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who works for Ukrainian children and, despite everything, provides them with education and a happy and safe childhood.

