Prisoners swap on June 12 — Zelensky showed the first photos

Prisoner swap on June 14. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Thursday, June 12, Ukraine successfully returned defenders from Russian captivity. They all require medical treatment.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X

Advertisement

The prisoner exchange took place on June 12

Soldiers from the Armed Forces, National Guard, and Border Guard Service have returned home. All of the soldiers need treatment. Zelensky said they would receive the necessary assistance.

Prisoner swap on June 14. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prisoner swap on June 14. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to the Ukrainian President, this is the second stage of the return of seriously wounded and severely ill soldiers.

Prisoner swap on June 14. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prisoner swap on June 14. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prisoner swap on June 14. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

"We continue working to bring everyone home from Russian captivity. We thank everyone who helps make these exchanges possible — so that each and every one of them can be home, in Ukraine," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, on June 10, Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners — Zelensky shares heartbreaking footage.

Also, on June 9, a first stage of prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia took place. It will continue in several stages over the next few days.