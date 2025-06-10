Zelensky shows heartbreaking photos of the POWs swap

Prisoner swap on June 10. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Tuesday, June 10, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war. Seriously injured and wounded defenders of Ukraine returned home.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

Prisoner swap on June 10

"We continue the return of our people, as agreed in Istanbul. Today marks the first stage of the return of our injured and severely wounded warriors from Russian captivity. All of them require immediate medical attention. This is an important humanitarian act," Zelensky wrote.

Defenders from various components of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine have returned home:

Armed Forces of Ukraine;

National Guard;

State Border Guard Service;

State Special Transport Service.

Zelensky emphasized that the prisoner swaps should continue. He said that Ukraine is doing everything possible to find and return those in captivity.

As a reminder, on June 9, a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place. It will continue in several stages over the next few days.

