Umerov met with the Head of the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands

Rustem Umerov and Ruben Brekelmans. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans in Hague. They discussed further military assistance for our country.

It was reported by the Ministry of Defence on Friday, January 31.

Meeting between Umerov and Brekelmans. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Military assistance from the Netherlands

"The Netherlands is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine, and their assistance increased significantly in 2024. We already have agreements for 2025," Umerov noted.

Umerov emphasized that the main priority now is to continue the program of providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. According to him, the next batch of aircraft will be delivered this year. Training of pilots, engineers, and maintenance personnel is currently underway.

"The Netherlands plays a key role in the Air Force Coalition, supporting the development of our aviation infrastructure and capabilities," the Minister of Defence reminded.

The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans. Photo: Ministry of Defence

The Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. Photo: Ministry of Defence

According to Umerov, the second priority is drones. The parties coordinated the allocation of the previously announced €400 million, as well as the preparation of large-scale joint projects on long-range capabilities. In addition, the transfer of artillery ammunition, Air Defence Systems and interceptor missiles is on the agenda.

Separately, the parties raised the issue of industrial cooperation and the development of joint defence enterprises that will strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

"I am grateful to Minister Brekelmans for productive negotiations and to the government and people of the Netherlands for their unwavering support of Ukraine," Umerov stated.

Earlier we wrote that in January, the Ramstein meeting was held in Germany. As a result of this meeting, Ukraine received aid from six partner countries.

We also wrote that the leaders of the Ramstein coalition made the statement of support for Ukraine.