NATO may gain battlefield expertise from Ukraine — details

Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Melnyk. Photo: Army Inform

On January 29, a Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Melnyk took part in a meeting of the NATO National Reserve Forces Committee (NCR) and the Joint Confederation of Allied Reserve Officers (CIOR). During this event, the Ministry of Defense stated that our country is ready to share combat experience with NATO.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that during the meeting, representatives of Ukraine presented a unique experience in organizing defense, manning and training reserve forces in a full-scale war.

"We strive to ensure that the Ukrainian army meets the highest criteria and effectively interacts with NATO forces," emphasized Serhiy Melnyk.

He added that cooperation with CIOR and NCR helps to strengthen Ukraine's defense system and bring it in line with NATO standards. According to the Deputy Defense Minister, our country has a unique combat experience, which it is ready to share. And it's not just theoretical developments, but real cases that have been tested by war.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Ukraine's efforts to organize a reserve and build a national resistance system.

Recently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on NATO to increase its defense spending. He emphasizes that it is necessary to strengthen the defense capabilities of the Alliance.

Previously, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called joining the North Atlantic Alliance the cheapest guarantee of security. Otherwise, and without financial support, Ukraine will not be able to keep Russia at bay.