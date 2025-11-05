Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Ukrainian troops restore national flag over Pokrovsk City Hall

Ukrainian troops restore national flag over Pokrovsk City Hall

Ua en ru
Publication time 5 November 2025 23:36
Updated 23:40
Ukrainian troops raise flag over Pokrovsk city council after successful operation — video
The flag on the City Hall in Pokrovsk. Photo: Screenshot from video

Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" liberated the building of the Pokrovsk City Council in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers. The soldiers raised the Ukrainian flag over it.

This was reported on the YouTube channel of the regiment.

Advertisement

Ukrainian flag raised in Pokrovsk

The military reported that the 210th and 1st Assault Battalions participated in the operation, which was carried out in stages.

Two assault groups set out on their mission at night. Despite damaged equipment, the soldiers managed to enter the city and, while advancing toward the main building, eliminated enemy forces along the way.

According to the military, one of the fighters was wounded during the operation, but still completed his mission. As a result, the assault troops of the "Skelia" regiment raised the Ukrainian flag once again over the Pokrovsk City Council building.

The regiment also reported that Russian forces are still attempting to move within the area, but their groups are being destroyed.

Read more:

SBU releases footage of deadly strikes near Pokrovsk — video

Zelensky on the risks of giving up Ukrainian territory

AFU Donetsk region war in Ukraine war Pokrovsk
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information