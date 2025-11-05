Ukrainian troops raise flag over Pokrovsk city council after successful operation — video

The flag on the City Hall in Pokrovsk. Photo: Screenshot from video

Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelia" liberated the building of the Pokrovsk City Council in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers. The soldiers raised the Ukrainian flag over it.

This was reported on the YouTube channel of the regiment.

Advertisement

Ukrainian flag raised in Pokrovsk

The military reported that the 210th and 1st Assault Battalions participated in the operation, which was carried out in stages.

Two assault groups set out on their mission at night. Despite damaged equipment, the soldiers managed to enter the city and, while advancing toward the main building, eliminated enemy forces along the way.

According to the military, one of the fighters was wounded during the operation, but still completed his mission. As a result, the assault troops of the "Skelia" regiment raised the Ukrainian flag once again over the Pokrovsk City Council building.

The regiment also reported that Russian forces are still attempting to move within the area, but their groups are being destroyed.

Read more:

SBU releases footage of deadly strikes near Pokrovsk — video

Zelensky on the risks of giving up Ukrainian territory