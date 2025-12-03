Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Ukraine reveals how many foreign fighters are in captivity

Ukraine reveals how many foreign fighters are in captivity

Publication time 3 December 2025 16:24
Ukraine holds 136 foreign fighters captured from Russia’s ranks
A captured North Korean citizen who fought on the side of Russia. Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, explained how many foreigners fighting for Russia have been captured by Ukraine. In total, 136 mercenaries from 37 countries are currently in Ukrainian custody.

Okhrimenko reported this during the Congress of Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine, according to "Ukrinform".

Foreign nationals held captive by Ukraine

"136 citizens from 37 countries are currently in our captivity. We have prepared certain videos and documentary materials that we use in our communication with partners and embassies," Okhrimenko said.

He noted that Ukraine provides information to countries whose citizens Russia is actively recruiting into its armed forces.

"We deliver this information directly to the states where the recruitment of their citizens into the Russian Armed Forces is most active. This work is already producing positive results," the head of the Secretariat added.

He also said the information will be made public in the future.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
