Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Army Ukraine produces more interceptor drones than it uses

Ukraine produces more interceptor drones than it uses

Ua en ru
Publication time 23 January 2026 20:26
Ukraine expands interceptor drone capabilities, seeks more crews
Drone interceptors ODIN Win Hit. Photo: t.me_fpv_odin

Currently, Ukraine is producing more interceptor drones than it is using to defend its airspace. As a result, the key task now is to increase the number of operational crews.

This was stated by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Affairs, in a comment to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

How many interceptor drones Ukraine produces

Kamyshin noted that Ukraine is currently manufacturing more interceptor drones than are actually being deployed to protect its airspace.

In particular, he emphasized the growth of the country's defense capabilities.

According to Kamyshin, the main challenge at this stage is not expanding production, but increasing the number of crews that will operate these UAVs.

"As of today, we are already producing more interceptor drones than we are using to defend our skies. The next question is how we scale up crews, how we train these crews, and how we expand the radar coverage and integrate all of this into a single system," Kamyshin says.

Read more:

AFU drones war in Ukraine military technology Davos Summit 2026
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information