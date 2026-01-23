Ukraine expands interceptor drone capabilities, seeks more crews

Drone interceptors ODIN Win Hit. Photo: t.me_fpv_odin

Currently, Ukraine is producing more interceptor drones than it is using to defend its airspace. As a result, the key task now is to increase the number of operational crews.

This was stated by Oleksandr Kamyshin, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Affairs, in a comment to Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

How many interceptor drones Ukraine produces

Kamyshin noted that Ukraine is currently manufacturing more interceptor drones than are actually being deployed to protect its airspace.

In particular, he emphasized the growth of the country's defense capabilities.

According to Kamyshin, the main challenge at this stage is not expanding production, but increasing the number of crews that will operate these UAVs.

"As of today, we are already producing more interceptor drones than we are using to defend our skies. The next question is how we scale up crews, how we train these crews, and how we expand the radar coverage and integrate all of this into a single system," Kamyshin says.

