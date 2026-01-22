Europe will help Ukraine increase its drone production

Military equipment exhibition. Photo: Ukroboronprom

Ukraine plans to establish at least ten joint defense projects with European partners this year. The first project has already launched in Germany.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, advisor to the President of Ukraine for strategic affairs, provided this information in an exclusive interview with Novyny.LIVE journalist Halyna Ostapovets.

Ukraine will develop new defense projects with Europe

Kamyshin noted that the main task this year is to establish joint production facilities for the Ukrainian defense industry under European management within European countries. This will enable increased financing and significantly boost drone production for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He clarified that the first project was announced in December and is now entering the practical phase.

"Soon, you will see the first drones produced in Germany with German funds and sent to Ukraine for our troops," said Kamyshin.

