Ukraine targets oil depots and storage tanks across Russia

Explosion. Illustrative photo: Getty Images

On the night of January 7, Ukrainian Armed Forces units struck the "Oskolneftesnab" oil depot near the village of Kotel in Russia's Belgorod region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that a storage facility for the 20th Motor Rifle Division's material and technical resources was also hit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this information on Wednesday, January 7.

Advertisement

Results of the hits

In an effort to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities, Ukrainian forces attacked the "Oskolneftesnab" oil depot in Belgorod region, Russia. This depot supplied fuel to the Russian aggressors. As a result of the attack, a large fire broke out at the facility.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, "Additionally, to disrupt the enemy's logistics, a storage facility for the 20th Motor Rifle Division of the invaders' material and technical resources was destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region."

The General Staff also reports that two RVS-5000 tanks were damaged in previous strikes. The reservoirs were located at the "Temp" strategic reserve oil depot in the Yaroslavl region of Russia.

The General Staff added, "The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop the armed aggression against Ukraine."

Read more: