Ukraine has received unique drones from France

Ukraine has received unique drones from France

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 January 2026 11:49
Ukraine received French drones with a range of 500 km
The Rodeur 330 strike drone. Photo: EOS Technologie

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the latest Rodeur 330 drones from EOS Technologie, a French company. These drones can travel up to 500 kilometers (about 310 miles) and strike targets deep behind enemy lines.

France24 reports on the transfer of the equipment, citing an official statement from the manufacturer.

What are the new French drones capable of?

They will scout and destroy — Ukraine's Armed Forces have received unique drones from France — Photo 1
The Rodeur 330 drone. Photo EOS Technologie

The Rodeur 330 drone is a versatile platform. The UAV can remain airborne for up to five hours, has a range of 500 kilometers (about 310 miles), and can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (approximately 75 mph). Its maximum flight altitude reaches 5,000 meters (about 16,400 feet), allowing it to effectively avoid electronic warfare systems.

The French-developed system operates in two modes. The aircraft can conduct reconnaissance missions or strike targets as a kamikaze drone. Ukrainian forces already have several units of this equipment. For Western defense manufacturers, this provides a unique opportunity to test their technologies in the conditions of a real large-scale war.

Previously, in June 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received another system from the same manufacturer, EOS Technologie—the MV-25 OSKA loitering munition.

Such deliveries significantly expand Ukraine’s aviation capabilities. With a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles), the drone opens up new target sets for the Ukrainian military.

Read more:

Ukraine produces more interceptor drones than it uses

$800 Billion Prosperitly Pan for Ukraine — details revealed

Pylyp Boiko
Author
Pylyp Boiko
