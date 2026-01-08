British-made Raven and Gravehawk systems will reinforce Ukraine's air defense

Air Defense System. Photo: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The United Kingdom has officially confirmed that it will deliver new air defense systems to Ukraine. Specifically, Ukraine will receive 13 Raven systems and two Gravehawk prototypes.

This information comes from the Ministry of Defence, as UK Defence Journal reports on January 6, 2026.

The UK has provided Ukraine with additional air defense systems

In response to a request from Conservative Party MP Ben Obese-Jecty, the UK Ministry of Defence revealed that Ukraine's Armed Forces already possess all 13 Raven systems.

Minister for Veterans Al Carns stated that these systems enable Ukrainian units to respond quickly to Russian air threats.

What is known about the Raven system?

It is designed for close-range air defense. It provides protection against drones, airplanes, and helicopters operating near the front line.

Developed specifically for Ukraine's needs, it was financed by the United Kingdom. The Raven system is unique in that it adapts the AIM-132 ASRAAM aircraft missile used by the Royal Air Force for launch from ground platforms.

The British Ministry of Defence has reported on the progress of the Gravehawk program separately. According to Al Carns, two Gravehawk prototypes have already been delivered to Ukraine. The current contract provisions additional 15 Gravehawk systems, the first of which is expected to arrive soon.

The Gravehawk system is designed to strengthen Ukraine's defense of critical infrastructure against Russia's long-range air attacks. It is a joint project between Great Britain and Denmark that repurposes Ukrainian R-73 air-to-air missiles for ground-based use.

