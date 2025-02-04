Explosions in Sumy on the evening of February 4 — what is known

Explosion in the sky. Illustrative photo: kr.depo.ua

Several explosions occurred in the city of Sumy on the evening of Tuesday, February 4. Earlier, an Air Raid Alert was declared there.

It was reported by local Telegram channels.

Attack on Sumy on February 4

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks in areas where Air Raid Alert was declared.

Later, the monitor Telegram channel reported the movement of the ballistic target from the east.

It should be noted that as of 22:00, the Air Raid Alert has been declared in all eastern and central regions of Ukraine.

Map of Air Raid Alerts at alerts.in.ua

As a reminder, today Russian troops attacked Izium in the Kharkiv region. The attack killed five people, including a pregnant woman.

Law enforcement officials said that Russian troops used an Iskander missile to launch the attack. Novyny.LIVE has a photo of the wreckage.