Zerkal answers how Russian attacks impacted Ukrainian gas facilities

The former advisor to the Minister of Energy Olena Zerkal. Photo: screenshot from the video

The former advisor to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Olena Zerkal, said that Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities have affected the storage of gas in our underground storage facilities. It also has a negative impact on financial performance.

Zerkal said it in an interview with DW.

Ukrainian gas storage facilities

"They started attacking gas storage facilities last year, and our gas storage facilities, which are also in the west, are under constant attack. Fortunately, the gas is stored deep underground, so their attacks damage the above-ground infrastructure, which is being rebuilt, but it also has some impact on our ability to pump gas," Zerkal said.

According to her, if there is damage, firstly, it reduces the possibility of how much we can extract from our underground storage facilities. And secondly, it significantly affected the decision of European traders to store their gas in our underground storage facilities.

And, of course, this also had a negative impact on our financial performance and our ability to store gas in underground storage facilities, and therefore the amount we can extract from them every day.

As a reminder, Naftogaz has started purchasing gas at twice the price it could have done in the summer.

Also, in the material Novyny.LIVE told what is happening in the Ukrainian gas transmission system and whether there will be enough gas for the heating season.