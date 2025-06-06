Our social media:

Main Army Rescue efforts underway in Lutsk after deadly Russian strike

Rescue efforts underway in Lutsk after deadly Russian strike

Publication time 6 June 2025 16:44
Rescuers Search for Survivors Under Rubble in Lutsk, Ukraine, After Russian Missile Strike Kills One and Injures Others
Rescuers stand near a damaged house. Photo: State Emergency Service

On Friday night, June 6, Russian troops shelled Lutsk city, Ukraine, causing widespread destruction. Rescuers are searching for people who may be trapped under the rubble of a building.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this via Telegram.

Russian attack on Lutsk, Ukraine, on June 6

"Numerous destructions and fires were recorded in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack that night. At least 16 people were injured," the statement said.

Rescuers and police evacuated five people and several pets from the damaged nine-story building. There may still be people under the rubble.

Rescue operation: SES at the scene of the attack in Lutsk
SES vehicles at the scene of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service
Rescuers continue searching under the rubble of a house in Lutsk
The rescuers are carrying out a woman. Photo: State Emergency Service
Fires after Russian shelling of Lutsk on June 6
The rescuers are evacuating a person. Photo: State Emergency Service
Destroyed civilian homes in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack
The rescuers are evacuating a person from the damaged building. Photo: State Emergency Service
Evacuation of victims of the attack on Lutsk on June 6
The rescuers are helping the resident of the building. Photo: State Emergency Service

Enemy shelling damaged residential buildings, administrative buildings, and production facilities of the civilian infrastructure, including a furniture shop, repair facilities, and cars. The State Emergency Service has extinguished all the fires.

15 drones and 6 missiles attacked Lutsk, Ukraine, on June 6
The rescuers at the site of attack. Photo: State Emergency Service
Ruins of a nine-story building: a dog searches for people under the rubble
The dog is helping in a search operation. Photo: State Emergency Service
Body of young man found under rubble in Lutsk, ukraine
The rescuers next to the building. Photo: State Emergency Service
Cars burned to the ground: consequences of the Russian attack on Lutsk, Ukraine
Clearing the aftermath in Lutsk, Ukraine. Photo: State Emergency Service

All services are working at the scene. There are 86 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment involved. A 'Point of Invincibility' has also been deployed, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross are on the scene.

Later, Mayor Oleh Polishchuk announced that rescuers had found a young man's body under the rubble of a house in Lutsk.

As a reminder, on the night of June 6, Kyiv suffered another large-scale combined attack by Russia. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the strikes caused large-scale destruction in six districts of the city, with a number of deaths and injuries.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the massive Russian attack on the night of June 6. The invaders struck almost all over Ukraine — in the Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Some missiles and drones were managed to be shot down.

SES Луцьк missiles UAVs war in Ukraine attack
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Author
Yevheniia Briukhovetska
