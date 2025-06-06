Rescuers Search for Survivors Under Rubble in Lutsk, Ukraine, After Russian Missile Strike Kills One and Injures Others

Rescuers stand near a damaged house. Photo: State Emergency Service

On Friday night, June 6, Russian troops shelled Lutsk city, Ukraine, causing widespread destruction. Rescuers are searching for people who may be trapped under the rubble of a building.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this via Telegram.

Russian attack on Lutsk, Ukraine, on June 6

"Numerous destructions and fires were recorded in Lutsk as a result of the Russian attack that night. At least 16 people were injured," the statement said.

Rescuers and police evacuated five people and several pets from the damaged nine-story building. There may still be people under the rubble.

SES vehicles at the scene of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

The rescuers are carrying out a woman. Photo: State Emergency Service

The rescuers are evacuating a person. Photo: State Emergency Service

The rescuers are evacuating a person from the damaged building. Photo: State Emergency Service

The rescuers are helping the resident of the building. Photo: State Emergency Service

Enemy shelling damaged residential buildings, administrative buildings, and production facilities of the civilian infrastructure, including a furniture shop, repair facilities, and cars. The State Emergency Service has extinguished all the fires.

The rescuers at the site of attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

The dog is helping in a search operation. Photo: State Emergency Service

The rescuers next to the building. Photo: State Emergency Service

Clearing the aftermath in Lutsk, Ukraine. Photo: State Emergency Service

All services are working at the scene. There are 86 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment involved. A 'Point of Invincibility' has also been deployed, and psychologists from the State Emergency Service and volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross are on the scene.

Later, Mayor Oleh Polishchuk announced that rescuers had found a young man's body under the rubble of a house in Lutsk.

As a reminder, on the night of June 6, Kyiv suffered another large-scale combined attack by Russia. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the strikes caused large-scale destruction in six districts of the city, with a number of deaths and injuries.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the massive Russian attack on the night of June 6. The invaders struck almost all over Ukraine — in the Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Some missiles and drones were managed to be shot down.