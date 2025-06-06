Massive Russian Shelling: Zelensky Responds

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the massive Russian attack on the night of May 6. According to him, the invaders do not change their stripes.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian leader wrote about it on Facebook.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on June 6

The invaders struck almost all over Ukraine — in the Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions. Some missiles and drones were managed to be shot down. Zelensky thanked the soldiers for their defense.

The aftermath of the shelling of Kyiv on June 6. Photo: SES

In total, the strike involved more than 400 drones and 40 missiles, including ballistic missiles. Forty-nine people were injured. According to the Head of State, the number may increase as people seek help.

The aftermath of the shelling of the Poltava region on June 6. Photo: SES

So far, three people are known to have died — they were employees of the SES. Zelensky expressed his condolences to their families.

The aftermath of the shelling of Ternopil on June 6. Photo: SES

All the necessary services are working at the sites of the shelling, clearing the rubble, and rescue operations are underway. The Ukrainian leader noted that all the damage would be repaired.

The shelling of Volyn on June 6. Photo: SES

"Russia must be held accountable for this. Since the first minute of this war, they have been striking cities and villages to destroy life. We've done a lot together with the world to enable Ukraine to defend itself. But now is exactly the moment when America, Europe, and everyone around the world can stop this war together by pressuring Russia. If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives — that is complicity and accountability. We must act decisively," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, on the night of June 6, Kyiv suffered another large-scale combined attack by Russia. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the strikes caused large-scale destruction in six districts of the city, with a number of deaths and injuries.

Also, Zelensky reacted to the Russian strike on Pryluky. Among the dead were the rescuer's family, including his wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson.