The scandal involving the SSU — the 3rd SABr stood up for "Centuria"

Dmytro Kukharchuk, commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd SABr. Photo: Facebook/Dmytro Kukharchuk

The Head of the SSU in Chernihiv region, Oleksii Lyakh, sent the letter to the Regional Military Administration, in which he suspected several youth movements of "subversive activities". Lyakh’s list included the Centuria organization, which is part of the Azov movement.

Dmytro Kukharchuk, the commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd SABr, reacted to it by publishing his post on Telegram on Tuesday, January 28.

Kukharchuk’s reaction to the accusations against Centuria

According to the military, the Centuria organization became one of the "backbones" of the Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the beginning of the full-scale war, the organization’s members, who had no combat experience, defended Gostomel, Horenka, and Moshchun.

"It was the guys from Centuria who were the young blood for the Azov regiment throughout the entire period of the organization’s existence. Many of them died for Mariupol. It was the guys from Centuria in the ranks of the Kraken who prevented the occupation of Kharkiv and in the ranks of the 98th Battalion of the Azov Dnipro Territorial Defence Forces who defended the direction of Velyka Novosilka from the breakthrough," Kukharchuk wrote.

He stated that Oleksii Lyakh, who heads the Chernihiv Department of the SSU, in his letter to the Regional Military Administration, actually calls Centuria the radical organization. In addition, he notes that it is allegedly used by the Russian Federation.

"He equates it with the "Young Guard of Bolshevik-Leninists", the mongrels from "Direct Action", neo-Nazis from the organization "Murder Cult Maniacs", and other Nazi pro-Russian organizations," the military noted.

Centuria is not the only pro-Ukrainian organization on Lyakh’s list. In addition to it, the structures "Tradition and Order", "Right Youth", and "Honor" were also mentioned. Their representatives are also defending Ukraine today.

"My opinion about Lyakh is that he is either the traitor of Ukraine, reproducing Russian narratives, or the astronaut who is far from reality. In both cases, he is not worthy of being in the ranks of the SSU," Kukharchuk stated.

As a reminder, earlier the commander of the 3rd SABr, Andriy Biletskyi, spoke about the history of the establishment of the Brigade. He said that the members of the Centuria organization made a great contribution.

Dmytro Kukharchuk also wrote about the introduction of compulsory safety lessons for schoolchildren in Poland. However, according to him, this is still not the case in Ukraine.