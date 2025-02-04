Trump reauthorizes arms shipments to Ukraine, indicating discussions within his administration.

A convoy of Bradley combat vehicles for Ukraine is being loaded onto the aircraft carrier ARC Integrity. Photo: Reuters

US arms shipments to Ukraine resumed after a short pause last week. It is not yet clear whether the Trump administration will officially recognize the suspension and subsequent resumption of supplies.

This was reported by Reuters.

Why Trump might have changed his mind

The agency notes that the shipments were resumed as the Trump administration discussed its policy toward Kyiv, according to four people briefed on the matter.

According to two of the sources, the shipments resumed after the White House backed away from its initial assessment that all aid to Ukraine should be cut off. There are factions within the administration that disagree on the extent to which the United States should continue to help Kyiv.

In these groups of the Trump administration, officials believe that stopping the flow of American weapons would hinder Kyiv's fight and put it in a less favorable position during peace talks. The appearance of a short pause is the first outward sign of the intensity of the discussion in the Trump administration, experts say.

As a reminder, on January 30, Donald Trump evaded a direct answer to journalists' questions about possible contacts with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He only said that "things are going very well in both directions".

Earlier, we reported that the Czech Republic's purchase of missiles for Ukraine was threatened by the opposition party led by Andrej Babiš. The ANO party promised to stop this initiative if it comes to power.