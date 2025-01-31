The concept of "community outpost" will appear in Ukraine — Shmyhal explained

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Photo: CabMin

This year, Ukraine is introducing a new concept of "community outpost". It will apply to the communities that are located less than 100 kilometres from the line of military contact and the border with Russia.

It was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram on Friday, January 31.

Community outposts in Ukraine

The government has decided to launch a pilot project to strengthen cooperation between communities in Ukraine.

"We are introducing such a concept as "community outpost". These are the communities located within a 100-kilometer zone from the contact line, as well as from the border with Russia," it was said in the statement.

Shmyhal explained that the aim of the project is to involve as many rear-guard communities as possible in supporting the community outposts. It can be done through the conclusion of special agreements. They will provide humanitarian, social, medical, logistical and financial assistance, etc.

Also in early January, the head of Kupiansk City Military Administration, Andrii Besedin, said that the distance from the city to the front line had decreased to two kilometers.