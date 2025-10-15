Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Russians attacked gas facilities three times in a week — details

Russians attacked gas facilities three times in a week — details

Publication time 15 October 2025 14:54
Russia strikes Ukraine’s gas infrastructure three times in one week
Fire after the Russian strike. Photo: Naftogaz

Over the past week, Russian occupiers launched three attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure facilities, none of which were related to military targets.

This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz on Wednesday, October 15.

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s gas facilities

On the night of October 15, the invaders targeted one of the Naftogaz group’s CHPs. Earlier, over the course of seven days, the enemy attacked gas production facilities in Kharkiv region. In addition, the occupiers shelled critically important facilities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

"Russian terrorists are carrying out yet another act of terror aimed at depriving Ukraine of gas, heat, and electricity this winter. The Russians still cannot understand that they will not break or intimidate us. We support and protect each other. Everything will be restored. Everything will be rebuilt," emphasized Serhiy Koretsky, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Currently, all services are operating in an enhanced mode.

war Ukraine shelling gas occupiers
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
