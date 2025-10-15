Russia strikes Ukraine’s gas infrastructure three times in one week

Fire after the Russian strike. Photo: Naftogaz

Over the past week, Russian occupiers launched three attacks on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure facilities, none of which were related to military targets.

This was reported by the press service of Naftogaz on Wednesday, October 15.

Advertisement

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s gas facilities

On the night of October 15, the invaders targeted one of the Naftogaz group’s CHPs. Earlier, over the course of seven days, the enemy attacked gas production facilities in Kharkiv region. In addition, the occupiers shelled critically important facilities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

"Russian terrorists are carrying out yet another act of terror aimed at depriving Ukraine of gas, heat, and electricity this winter. The Russians still cannot understand that they will not break or intimidate us. We support and protect each other. Everything will be restored. Everything will be rebuilt," emphasized Serhiy Koretsky, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Currently, all services are operating in an enhanced mode.

Read more:

Russia hits Zaporizhzhia 570 times in a day, casualties reported

Many injured and power outages —Klitschko on Kyiv shelling

Russians attacked Kharkiv region — injured and fires reported