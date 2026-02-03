Russia shells Zaporizhzhia on February 3, killing two people: video and photos

Ambulance at the scene of the attack in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

On the evening of February 3, the Russian army struck a residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were killed as a result of the attack: an 18-year-old boy and a girl.

This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Russian shelling killed two people and injured at least seven others. The attack occurred in the evening when many citizens were out and about.

Medics provide aid to the injured in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

The victims of the attack were an 18-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl. Three of the wounded were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 15-year-old girl, is in severe condition.

Medics and rescuers are still working at the scene to provide assistance to the victims.

Site of the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Updated.

As of 7:01 p.m., eight people have been reported wounded in the Russian attack.

"Eight wounded already—the number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing. Among them, two children need medical assistance. All the wounded are receiving the necessary medical care," said Fedorov.

