Main Army Russian drone strike hits gas station in Poltava region

Russian drone strike hits gas station in Poltava region

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 September 2025 19:51
Civilian hurt as Russian drone hits gas station in Ukraine
A Russian drone hit an Agas station on the outskirts of Poltava. Photo: Volodymyr Kohut/Telegram

 On Wednesday, September 17, a Russian drone struck a gas station in Poltava region. One person was injured as a result of the hit.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram.

Russians attacked a gas station in Poltava region
A drone hit a gas station in Poltava region. Photo: Volodymyr Kohut/Telegram

Russians attacked a gas station in Poltava region — details

On September 17, an enemy drone hit a gas station in the Poltava district of the Poltava region.

The impact caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.

All relevant services are currently working at the scene.

Read more:

Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia — 2 people killed

Zelensky reveals Russia’s four new offensive directions

gas station shelling Poltava region war in Ukraine attack
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
