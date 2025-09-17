Civilian hurt as Russian drone hits gas station in Ukraine

Russian drone strike hits gas station in Poltava region
A Russian drone hit an Agas station on the outskirts of Poltava. Photo: Volodymyr Kohut/Telegram
On Wednesday, September 17, a Russian drone struck a gas station in Poltava region. One person was injured as a result of the hit.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut on Telegram.
Advertisement
Russians attacked a gas station in Poltava region — details
On September 17, an enemy drone hit a gas station in the Poltava district of the Poltava region.
The impact caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.
All relevant services are currently working at the scene.
Read more:
Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia — 2 people killed
Advertisement