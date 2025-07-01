Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Russian Iskander strike kills civilians in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian Iskander strike kills civilians in Dnipropetrovsk region

Publication time 1 July 2025 17:27
Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk region with Iskander missiles, civilians killed
Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday, July 1. The attack targeted the settlement of Hulyaipole, resulting in casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram.

Dnipropetrovsk region strike on July 1

Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used two ballistic missiles, likely Iskander-M systems.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1
Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1
Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

The attack destroyed:

  • a cultural centre;
  • two stores;
  • and damaged private homes.
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1
Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1
Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

There are confirmed fatalities and injuries among civilians, with details still being clarified.

"Russia once again proves its status as a terrorist state. It kills peaceful people," the statement said.

Earlier, we reported that Andriy Yermak commented on negotiations with Russia, saying the Kremlin is blocking peace initiatives.

We also reported that a Russian soldier admitted they are ordered to kill captured Ukrainians.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
