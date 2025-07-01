Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk region with Iskander missiles, civilians killed

Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday, July 1. The attack targeted the settlement of Hulyaipole, resulting in casualties and injuries.

This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces on Telegram.

Dnipropetrovsk region strike on July 1

Preliminary reports indicate that the occupiers used two ballistic missiles, likely Iskander-M systems.

Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

The attack destroyed:

a cultural centre;

two stores;

and damaged private homes.

Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

Consequences of the shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region on July 1. Photo: t.me/SJTF_Odes

There are confirmed fatalities and injuries among civilians, with details still being clarified.

"Russia once again proves its status as a terrorist state. It kills peaceful people," the statement said.

