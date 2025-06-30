Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Russian soldier admits orders to kill captured Ukrainians

Russian soldier admits orders to kill captured Ukrainians

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 June 2025 13:54
Russian soldier admits that the command orders to kill Ukrainian POW's
A captured Russian occupier. Photo: still from the video

Ilya Taltayev, a Russian prisoner of war from the Kemerovo region, admitted that his commanders ordered the invaders to kill Ukrainian prisoners. He joined the Russian army for "ideological reasons".

The press service of the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook on Monday, June 30.

Advertisement

The order to kill Ukrainian prisoners

Taltayev, a private in the Second Assault Company of the 106th Airborne Division of the 51st Regiment, was captured near the village of Yunakivka in the Sumy region. 

"My unit received orders from leadership not to take prisoners or shoot. You cannot shoot prisoners who surrender. They explained that we could not take them out because they demanded food and water. It's inhuman," says the captured militant.

According to him, he has not seen such cases before. Taltayev appealed to the Russians, saying that Russia is actively spreading propaganda about the war.

"This is a cruel war. It does not spare Russians or Ukrainians. When our command learned that one of our men had been captured, they ordered us to find him and kill him," the occupier said.

Earlier, new video of interrogation of Chinese POWs in Ukraine were published online.

On June 26, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war. Most of the defenders had been in Russian captivity since 2022.

war Ukrainians Ukraine occupiers POWs russia
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
