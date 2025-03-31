Russians wanted to strike the Kremlin — Ukraine's Intel

A drone attack on the Kremlin. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Employees of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine intercepted another telephone conversation of Russian invaders, where a Russian says that he wants drones to bomb the Kremlin.

The video was posted by the DIU press service on Telegram on Monday, March 31.

Interception of a conversation between Russians

The DIU noted that another radio interception shows the real attitude of a resident of Russia's Bryansk region to his country's leadership.

"Well, 50 pieces, I read it today. Let them bomb the Kremlin. Let the hell open. But here, you know, there are military units around us. So, it's like we're protected," the Russian said.

He expressed hope that Ukrainian drones would bomb the Kremlin.

