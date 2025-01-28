Shelling of Ukraine on January 28 — Russia launches 100 drones

The work of air defense. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of January 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine, launching 100 attack drones. Most of the enemy drones were shot down by air defense, but there is still damage done in several regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Attack on Ukraine on January 28

Last night, the Russian occupiers fired 100 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones at Ukraine from the directions of: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Chauda (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

"As of 09:30 a.m., 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions," the statement said.

Another 28 enemy imitator drones were lost, two of which flew in the direction of Russia and Belarus.

At the same time, the Russian attack damaged buildings, private enterprises, infrastructure facilities, apartment and private houses, and vehicles. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and the injured are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Special services are eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

As a reminder, last night the occupiers launched a drone strike in Kyiv region. The falling debris damaged residential buildings and a vintage car museum.

In addition, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv. There was damage to civilian and critical infrastructure, and fires broke out.