War in Ukraine — What Aidar fighters dream of after victory

Military with a call sign "Movnyk". Photo: Zoya Shu

The military personnel, who are defending Ukraine from Russian invaders, have many dreams and plans when the war is won. After long months on the front, the defenders want to return to their families, adjust to civilian life, and rejoice to see the territories returned.

Soldiers from the 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar" shared their dreams with Novyny.LIVE.

What the military personnel dream of after victory

The defender with the call sign "Kudriavyi" has been serving in the Armed Forces for four months. He told us that he dreams most of all about Ukraine's victory.

"I don't know what I will do the day after the victory, but now I am worried about my family and that I am here, and they are there," the defender said.

Defender with the call sign "Kudriavyi". Photo: Zoya Shu

At the same time, soldier "Freddy" from Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region said that he has two other brothers: a third cousin serves in Aidar and a cousin in a tank brigade, so he dreams of the return of all occupied territories, ceasefire and meeting his mother and daughter.

Defender with the call sign "Freddy". Photo: Zoya Shu

A fighter named "Buryi" from Brovary in Kyiv region is serving in Aidar. He is looking forward to victory and to returning home, too.

"I dream that everything is over. Everyone dreams of returning home, to their families, so that everything will be as it was before the war. On the first day after the war is over, there will probably be an order to let everyone go. Everyone will understand that they are going home," the defender said.

Defender with the call sign "Buryi". Photo: Zoya Shu

In the battalion there is a medic, Iryna, from Hostomel in Kyiv region. Before the war she worked as a hairdresser, and now she has been serving in the army for over a year. According to her, she was rejected eight times before joining the service.

The woman said she decided to join the army because she saw the mood of the men around her and their indifference to what was happening around them.

Military medic Iryna. Photo: Zoya Shu

"Who else but us? I am motivated by the fact that I am Ukrainian, that my children are growing up here, and I don't want the enemy to be in my house tomorrow. Now I am a medic, and when you save a person, it is an incredible joy, as if you saved yourself," Iryna said.

The medic also shared her dreams. She noted that it is very difficult to think about Victory Day, because many people will never see it. However, Iryna imagines that everyone will be at home with their families.

Military medic Iryna. Photo: Zoya Shu

"I won't launch fireworks, I will just enjoy it with my family," Iryna added.

Another soldier of the Aidar battalion, who has been at the front since March 2022, shared his dreams after the victory. He said that he joined the Armed Forces when the enemy was near his hometown of Zhytomyr. Before the war he had a creative job, but after the full-scale invasion has begun he had to change his profession.

Soldier of the Aidar Battllion. Photo: Zoya Shu

"Victory means the return of territorial integrity according to the 1991 Constitution and borders, and reconstruction. After the victory, I will remember all the guys I served with, who brought this victory with their lives. When my wife will be in labor, I dream of being with her. I will soon have a daughter," the soldier said.

The material was prepared with the support of the Foundation for Polish-German Cooperation.