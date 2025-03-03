War in Ukraine — how the military take care of animals at the front

Aidar battalion military with his dog at the front. Photo: Zoya Shu

The Ukrainian military, in particular, the fighters of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar", are bravely defending Ukraine from the Russian invaders. However, they are often accompanied by their four-legged companions, who not only help them fight the enemy but also relieve stress.

The Aidar Press Service told Novyny.LIVE how animals help the military at the front.

How four-legged friends "serve" with the military at the front

Many soldiers say that animals at the front often warn of the approach of the enemy, control order, and simply improve the morale of the soldiers and relieve stress.

For example, the military with the call sign "Wi-Fi" used to work as a system administrator, and in his spare time before the war he wrote books. Now he has been serving in the Armed Forces for almost two years and told us about his dog Bulka, who helps him to serve. According to the military, the animal was found at the training ground during the shooting and followed the people.

The military Wi-Fi with his dog Bulka. Photo: Zoya Shu

"Bulka helps us destroy socks, slippers and sometimes trousers. She makes friends with everyone and makes everyone very happy and cheerful," the military said.

At the same time, military medic Iryna, originally from Gostomel, also shared her story about the cat with the call sign Bratanchyk. As you know, before Russia’s full-scale invasion, the woman worked as a hairdresser. She has been in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than a year, but before joining, she was rejected eight times.

The military medic with her cat Bratanchyk. Photo: Zoya Shu

According to Iryna, Bratanchik is from Druzhkivka, Donetsk Region. He was found as a kitten in May 2023. The cat is always waiting for the guys from the positions, loves to eat sausage, and provides psychological support.

In addition, Markiza, the cat, has been serving in Aidar for a year. The military say that she conducts therapeutic work and helps relieve psychological stress.

A soldier with the cat Markiza at the front. Photo: Zoya Shu

The cat Markiza in the Aidar battalion. Photo: Zoya Shu

The cat Markiza in the Aidar battalion. Photo: Zoya Shu

And the military Oskolok, which has been defending Ukraine from the invaders since 2022, showed the cat with the call sign Troika. The soldiers found him in Ivanivske, Donetsk Region.

The military with his cat Troika. Photo: Zoya Shu

"It’s been two years since Troika was taken out of the position. The cat is a bomb, doesn’t bite, is very clean, and eats what we eat," the soldier said.

Another amusement for the military of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" is a cocker spaniel from Chernivtsi, called Bulka.

Cocker spaniel "Bulka" at the front. Photo: Zoya Shu

"She’s doing great, we brought her here by bus, everyone plays with her, she eats wet store-bought food for now. She pleases us with her dog charisma, her tricks, and displays of tenderness. She calms the nerves," the military say.

In addition, there are many other local animals at the battalion’s location. Despite the fact that the soldiers do not know whose they are, the military always try to feed them.

Animals at the front. Photo: Zoya Shu

Animals at the front. Photo: Zoya Shu

