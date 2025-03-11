Fridman is visiting Moscow and complaints about drone attack

Podcaster Lex Fridman. Photo: screenshot from the video

Podcaster Lex Fridman arrived in Moscow on a visit and complained about drone attack. According to him, it is "small part" in promoting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Lex Fridman wrote about it on his X (Twitter) account.

Fridman in Moscow complains about drone attack

Fridman complained about the drone attack on Moscow, where he is staying. According to the podcaster, he also witnessed "close calls" in Kyiv when he visited the Ukrainian capital. He called it "not actions of two sides that are pushing for peace".

"I'm in Moscow now, traveling to Saudi Arabia soon. This mass drone attack hit very close to where I am located. I'm okay. When I traveled to Ukraine there were a few close calls. And same in Moscow now. These are not actions of two sides that are pushing for peace," the status reads.

Lex Fridman's status on X. Photo: screenshot

Earlier, he held an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and commented on his experience afterward.