Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow Army arrow Lex Fridman complaints about drone attack in Moscow arrow

Lex Fridman complaints about drone attack in Moscow

11 March 2025 13:43
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Fridman is visiting Moscow and complaints about drone attack
Podcaster Lex Fridman. Photo: screenshot from the video
Karyna Prykhodko - editor

Podcaster Lex Fridman arrived in Moscow on a visit and complained about drone attack. According to him, it is "small part" in promoting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Lex Fridman wrote about it  on his X (Twitter) account

Fridman in Moscow complains about drone attack 

Fridman complained about the drone attack on Moscow, where he is staying. According to the podcaster, he also witnessed "close calls" in Kyiv when he visited the Ukrainian capital. He called it "not actions of two sides that are pushing for peace".

"I'm in Moscow now, traveling to Saudi Arabia soon. This mass drone attack hit very close to where I am located. I'm okay. When I traveled to Ukraine there were a few close calls. And same in Moscow now. These are not actions of two sides that are pushing for peace,"  the status reads.  

вибухи в Москві 11 березня
Lex Fridman's status on X. Photo: screenshot

Earlier, he held an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and commented on his experience afterward. 

shelling Moscow UAVs war Lex Fridman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement