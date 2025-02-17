Military Aid — Germany delivers a new package of weapons to Ukraine

Leopard 1 A5 tank. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Denmark

On Monday, February 17, Germany announces new military aid package to Ukraine. It includes shells, missiles, drones and other weapons, according to the official website of the German government.

What is included in the military aid package from Germany

The new military aid package, according to the German government, includes the following weapons:

56 mine-resistant vehicles with MRAP ambush protection;

ammunition for the Leopard 1 main battle tank;

ammunition for the Marder infantry fighting vehicle;

41 thousand rounds of ammunition for GEPARD self-propelled anti-aircraft systems;

IRIS-T SLM missiles;

IRIS-T SLS missiles;

4 self-propelled artillery systems Zuzana 2;

50 thousand rounds of 155-mm;

2 thousand 122-mm shells;

300 HF-1 type drones;

51 VECTOR reconnaissance drones with spare parts;

245 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

29 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones;

14 HORNET reconnaissance drones;

2 WISENT 1 demining tanks;

16 mine plows;

8 vehicles for border protection;

645 laser rangefinders;

74 thousand rounds of 44-mm ammunition;

100 MG5 machine guns;

2,915 HK 416 assault rifles;

900 MK 556 assault rifles;

64 HLR 338 high-precision rifles with 314,000 rounds of ammunition;

20 CR 308 rifles;

73 AK-47 assault rifles;

more than 60 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

In addition, Germany has donated demining equipment, more than 600 laser rangefinders, and vehicles for border guards, the government said.

