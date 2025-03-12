Dreams of Aidar soldiers — stories of defenders from the front, photos

Military with the call sign "Tequila". Photo: Zoya Shu

The Ukrainian defenders who are currently at the frontline dream of victory above all. However, despite this, they want to return to their families and do what they love.

Soldiers of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" shared their most sacred dreams with Novyny.LIVE.

The most sacred dreams of the "Aidar" battalion fighters

The soldier with the call sign "Predator" said he went to the front to protect women and children. Most of all, he dreams of returning to his family and not being afraid that "something will come".

"I have been in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for four months. I went to defend the country from the invaders so that our women and children could live in a peaceful, free country and not depend on anyone. My family and children motivate me. I am worried about women in general because I saw what the occupiers did to people in Irpin. That's why I want this to stop happening here so that my child can walk in peace. On the first day of victory, I will go home to my son and wife," the soldier said.

The soldier with the call sign "Predator". Photo: Zoya Shu

At the same time, Oleh Ivanov, the military medic of the Aidar battalion, emphasized that no equipment or arms can compare with human life. According to him, he gets the most satisfaction from providing assistance that saves soldiers. It gives a surge of energy, vigor, and moral satisfaction.

"When I think that I am providing some kind of assistance and it saves a person's life, I get moral satisfaction from it. However, there is an opposite state when you lose a person. Human life is priceless, but unfortunately, the war is on, and it is already turning into statistics. To the best of your experience and education, you try to save them, but it doesn't always work out..." Oleh Ivanov added.

Military medic Oleh Ivanov. Photo: Zoya Shu

The battalion also has a female soldier, Oksana, a native of Toretsk, Donetsk region. She has been serving in the Armed Forces for 19 years. First of all, she dreams of peace and stability after the victory.

Female soldier Oksana. Photo: Zoya Shu

"On the first day after the victory, there will be just joy, and everything else will come later. We are on duty, we will continue to perform our tasks. I will see my family. We are already homeless — my home is under occupation. My husband is also gone — he is a soldier, and he went missing three years ago. I will try to find housing and stability. I keep waiting for the war to end. I dream of peace and stability," Oksana emphasized.

The soldier with the call sign "Statham" said that he dreams of victory and clearing the land from enemies.

The military "Statham". Photo: Zoya Shu

The defender "Dutchman" most of all wants all his relatives to be alive and never see war.

The military "Dutchman". Photo: Zoya Shu

And "Lyutyi" expressed his wish that all the soldiers would return home alive.

Currently, "Lyutyi" is missing and his family is waiting for him.

The military "Lyutyi". Photo: Zoya Shu

"I dream that the war will end in a week. I have been in the army for one month. Aidar gives me a very good impression as if I have come to a second family. It's like pulling out a ticket at an exam, and you know all the answers," soldier Makas said.

Military Makas. Photo: Zoya Shu

The defender with the call sign "Gypsy", who worked as a painter before the war, dreams of returning home to his family as soon as possible and just wants to be happy.

Military with the call sign "Gypsy". Photo: Zoya Shu

"I dream that as many of our men as possible will survive. There will be joy on the day of victory. Victory for me means a free country, free in the full sense of the word," Reed, the soldier from Poltava, emphasized.

Military Reed. Photo: Zoya Shu

Aidar also has a soldier, Hussein, who came to Ukraine from Azerbaijan in 2011 to study. He is fluent in Ukrainian and joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the first days of the war.

Soldier Hussein. Photo: Zoya Shu

"Everyone is scared, everyone is hurting, everyone wants to be at home, but now there is a war in our country, and we have to defend our country. Here, everyone wants to go home to their families, but there are things that need to be understood — we need to defend, we need to stand up for what is right," Hussein emphasized.

We have recently written about how four-legged friends help the Aidar soldiers at the frontline.

The material was created with the support of the Foundation for Polish-German Cooperation.