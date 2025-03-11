Talks between Ukraine and the United States — did they discuss the issue of territories?

Talks between Ukraine and the United States in Saudi Arabia. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour

On March 11, talks between Ukraine and the United States began in Saudi Arabia. The media claimed that the Americans "do not want to hear" about the regaining of Ukrainian territories, but Ukraine denied this information.

It was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation on Tuesday, March 11.

The United States is against the regaining of the occupied territories by Ukraine

On March 11, Sky News reported that "Ukrainians will have to make painful concessions" during the negotiations.

The journalists quoted the US officials and stated that the US "does not want to hear" about any demands of Ukraine to regain the borders of 2014 (before the occupation of Crimea and part of Donbas by Russia) or 2022 (before the full-scale invasion).

CforCD reaction

At the same time, the CforCD stated that the information that the United States excluded the issue of restoring the borders of 2014 or 2022 from negotiations with Ukraine is not true.

"The Center has checked this information and found that it is not true. This issue was not raised at all. Trust only verified sources," it is said in the statement.

As a reminder, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, outlined the main goal of the negotiations with the Americans. According to him, it is a lasting peace.

Earlier, the agenda for the talks between Ukraine and the United States that will take place this week has been revealed.