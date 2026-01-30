Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Army Musk responded to Ukraine's Minister of Defense

Musk responded to Ukraine's Minister of Defense

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 January 2026 20:08
Musk responded to Fedorov on the use of Starlink on Russian attack drones
Elon Musk. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Elon Musk for quickly responding to the use of Starlink on Russian drones. The American businessman responded to Fedorov's post.

He posted about it on X on Friday, January 30.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk responded to Fedorov's post. Photo: screenshot

Response to Fedorov

"You're most welcome," Musk wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense emphasized that Elon Musk's decision to activate Starlink urgently and send the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the start of the large-scale invasion was critical to Ukraine's resilience.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had previously contacted SpaceX regarding the use of Starlink on Russian drones.

Read more:

