Musk responded to Fedorov on the use of Starlink on Russian attack drones

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Elon Musk for quickly responding to the use of Starlink on Russian drones. The American businessman responded to Fedorov's post.

He posted about it on X on Friday, January 30.

Response to Fedorov

"You're most welcome," Musk wrote.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Minister of Defense emphasized that Elon Musk's decision to activate Starlink urgently and send the first batch of terminals to Ukraine at the start of the large-scale invasion was critical to Ukraine's resilience.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense had previously contacted SpaceX regarding the use of Starlink on Russian drones.

