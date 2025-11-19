25 dead, over 100 injured — Ukraine searches for people in Ternopil after Russian missile attack | Photo report

Damaged residential building after Russian shelling of Termopil, November 19. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

More than 100 people were injured and 25 dead in the November 19 attack on Ternopil, Ukraine, located less than 125 miles away from EU borders. The city is still conducting rescue operations on the sites of hits.

This information was provided by the Ternopil Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Consequences of the shelling of Ternopil on November 19

According to the head of the Ternopil Administration, Viacheslav Nehoda, 25 people have been confirmed dead and over 100 injured as a result of the Russian attack. However, these numbers are still being updated. Nehoda said that emergency services are continuing to work at the scene.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Termopil, November 19. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Nehoda added that he had spoken with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba, and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Viktor Mykyta. He emphasized that he is in contact with the country's leadership.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Termopil, November 19. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported that three children were among the deceased and 18 more were injured. Firefighters rescued 46 people, including seven children.

People gather at field kitchens after Russian shelling of Ternopil on November 19. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Thirteen psychologists are working at the scenes, providing assistance to 145 people. Nearly 200 rescuers from various regions of Ukraine and over 50 pieces of equipment are involved in mitigating the effects of the attacks.

People seek help at points of invincibility after Russian shelling of Ternopil. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Several points of invincibility have been set up, and 12 people, including two families in need of housing, have already sought refuge there. Volunteers have delivered food and supplies. A field kitchen has been set up, according to the report.

Consequences of the Russian shelling of Termopil, November 19. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

What happened: on the morning of November 19, Russian army attacked Ternopil, targeting several multi-story buildings. Russians attacked the city with various types of weapons. Yuriy Ihnat, Spokesman of the Air Force, explained that the Russian army attacked Ternopil with cruise missiles. A Kh-101 missile hit the residential building.

