Main Army 10 killed in Ternopil — casualty toll rises

10 killed in Ternopil — casualty toll rises

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 November 2025 12:04
Updated 12:04
Shelling of Ternopil on November 19 — number of dead and injured rises
Destroyed residential building in Ternopil. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Ternopil, the number of those killed and injured as a result of the Russian strike on November 19 has increased. The occupiers hit residential high-rise buildings.

This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.

  Shelling of Ternopil on November 19
    Emergency crews battle fires and clear debris after Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Photo: Telegram / Ihor Klymenko (Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine)
  Shelling of Ternopil on November 19
    Emergency crews battle fires and clear debris after Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Photo: Telegram / Ihor Klymenko (Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine)
  Shelling of Ternopil on November 19
    Emergency crews battle fires and clear debris after Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Photo: Telegram / Ihor Klymenko (Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine)
  Shelling of Ternopil on November 19
    Emergency crews battle fires and clear debris after Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities. Photo: Telegram / Ihor Klymenko (Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine)
  • Shelling of Ternopil on November 19
  • Shelling of Ternopil on November 19
  • Shelling of Ternopil on November 19
  • Shelling of Ternopil on November 19

Emergency and rescue operation continues in Ternopil

As of 10:00 a.m., 10 people have been confirmed dead and 37 injured, including 12 children. Rescuers are working non-stop at the site of the tragedy, evacuating residents from blocked apartments and clearing the rubble.

"I have sent the head of the State Emergency Service, Andriy Danyk, there — I am keeping the progress of rescue efforts under constant control. I am reporting to the state leadership. We are deploying aviation, mobile rapid-response centers, Delta units, dog handlers, and heavy engineering equipment. We are bringing in forces from neighboring regions. Psychologists are also working on site," Klymenko said.

Points of Invincibility have been set up in the city, where residents can receive hot meals and essential assistance. Mobile kitchens are operating around the clock, providing the affected with hot food and drinks.

Police are documenting every piece of evidence of Russian war crimes against civilians. Tents have been set up at damaged infrastructure sites, where people can file reports and receive consultations.

Read more:

Medical centers damaged as Russia launches new attack on Kyiv

EU officials stand with Ukraine after Russia launches new strikes

Number of injured in Kyiv strike rises — photos

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
